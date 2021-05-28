Overview of Dr. Gregory Broughton, MD

Dr. Gregory Broughton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center, Northport Medical Center and Whitfield Regional Hospital.



Dr. Broughton works at Tuscaloosa Urology Center in Tuscaloosa, AL with other offices in Demopolis, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.