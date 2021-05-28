Dr. Gregory Broughton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broughton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Broughton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Broughton, MD
Dr. Gregory Broughton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center, Northport Medical Center and Whitfield Regional Hospital.
Dr. Broughton's Office Locations
Tuscaloosa Urology Center Llp1780 Mcfarland Blvd N, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 345-7351
Tuscaloosa Urology Center - Demopolis Clinic105 US Highway 80 E, Demopolis, AL 36732 Directions (205) 345-7351
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
- Northport Medical Center
- Whitfield Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Broughton has been outstanding the entire time he has treated me. I really appreciate that he doesn't pull any punches when giving you info. I would rather hear the straight facts not the sugar coated ones. I am well on the way to Kicking Cancer that to him.
About Dr. Gregory Broughton, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Urology
