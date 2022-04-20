Dr. Gregory Brunin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brunin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Brunin, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Brunin, MD
Dr. Gregory Brunin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Brunin's Office Locations
Lutheran General Hosp Hh Care Dept701 S Zarzamora St, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 450-9400
San Antonio Main Office5430 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 340-1212Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Kerrville Office1446 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 792-4466
Rashid, Rice, Flynn, and Reilly Eye Associates113 Falls Ct Ste 100, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (830) 248-1222
Rashid, Rice, Flynn, and Reilly Eye Associates11345 Alamo Ranch Pkwy Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78253 Directions (210) 617-7396
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brunin performed cataract surgery on my left eye and will soon perform cataract surgery on my right eye. He never rushes my appointment and always takes time to thoroughly explain things. I have referred several of my friends to Dr Brunin and they have all been very pleased. I highly recommend this doctor!
About Dr. Gregory Brunin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043579733
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado, Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Institute
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Cullen Eye Institute
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brunin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brunin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brunin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brunin has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brunin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brunin speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brunin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brunin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brunin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brunin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.