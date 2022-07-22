Overview of Dr. Gregory Bussell, MD

Dr. Gregory Bussell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grayslake, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Bussell works at Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists Of Illinois in Grayslake, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL, Libertyville, IL, Skokie, IL, Park Ridge, IL, Glenview, IL, Hoffman Estates, IL and Niles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.