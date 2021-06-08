Dr. Gregory Byrd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Byrd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Byrd, MD
Dr. Gregory Byrd, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center, Nmc Health and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.
Dr. Byrd works at
Dr. Byrd's Office Locations
1
Wichita Urology - Legacy Medical Arts Office2077 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 600-8087
2
Wichita Urology - West Office7570 W 21st St N Ste 1014A, Wichita, KS 67205 Directions (316) 573-4956
3
Wichita Urology Group2626 N WEBB RD, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 573-4960Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Medical Center
- Nmc Health
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very easy to understand your problems, good bedside manner, and very good staff to work with helping with your problem.
About Dr. Gregory Byrd, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1376619734
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byrd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrd works at
Dr. Byrd has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrd.
