Overview of Dr. Gregory Byrd, MD

Dr. Gregory Byrd, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center, Nmc Health and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.



Dr. Byrd works at Wichita Urology - Legacy Medical Arts Office in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.