Dr. Gregory Cammell, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Cammell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus.
Locations
Wyoming Va Clinic5838 Metro Way SW, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 249-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CHAMPVA
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I just had a colonoscopy by Dr. Cammell and he was fantastic! I shared some concerns I had with previous colonoscopy procedures and he understood and we had no issues whatsoever. I felt more awake and felt no pain which I can't say for previous tests. I recommend him for a colonoscopy for sure!
About Dr. Gregory Cammell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- University of Michigan Hospital
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
