Dr. Gregory Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Carlson, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Carlson, MD
Dr. Gregory Carlson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University School Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Carlson works at
Dr. Carlson's Office Locations
-
1
Urgent Care Department1120 W La Veta Ave Ste 300, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 598-1745
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- State Farm
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carlson?
Dr. Carlson got me got me out of a wheelchair, after a car accident. That was 10 years ago and I do not require pain medicine. Despite having both my neck and lower back fused, I live a very active life, including, teaching PE. Please remember that when you undergo a medical procedure, you must do your part to promote proper healing, by following the doctor's instructions. It is a partnership of sorts. I followed his instructions to the letter and continue to do so, with miraculous results. I can never thank him enough. Annette G.
About Dr. Gregory Carlson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1215924329
Education & Certifications
- University Ca San Diego Med Center
- University School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlson works at
Dr. Carlson has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carlson speaks Chinese and Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.