Overview of Dr. Gregory Carlson, MD

Dr. Gregory Carlson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University School Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Carlson works at Restore Orthopedics and Spine Center in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.