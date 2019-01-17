Overview

Dr. Gregory Carlson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Carlson works at TexomaCare - Denison #300 in Denison, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.