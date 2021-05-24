See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bethlehem, PA
Dr. Gregory Carolan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (40)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory Carolan, MD

Dr. Gregory Carolan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.

Dr. Carolan works at St. Luke's Orthopedic Care in Bethlehem, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carolan's Office Locations

    St. Luke's Orthopedic Care - Bethlehem
    1441 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 526-1735
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    St. Luke's Orthopedic Care - Bethlehem
    801 Ostrum St, Bethlehem, PA 18015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 526-1735

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
  • Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
  • St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregory Carolan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124188909
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • San Diego Arthroscopy & Sports Med
    Residency
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System Program
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    Undergraduate School
    • Middlebury College
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Carolan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carolan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carolan works at St. Luke's Orthopedic Care in Bethlehem, PA. View the full address on Dr. Carolan’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Carolan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carolan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

