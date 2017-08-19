Dr. Gregory Castiglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castiglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Castiglia, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Castiglia, MD
Dr. Gregory Castiglia, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Castiglia works at
Dr. Castiglia's Office Locations
1
Buffalo Neurosurgery P.c.180 Park Club Ln Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 839-9402
2
Erie County Medical Center462 Grider St, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 839-9402
3
Dent Neurologic Group Llp40 George Karl Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 218-1000
- 4 5959 Big Tree Rd Ste 103, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 218-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- ECMC Health Campus
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Castiglia preformed a decompressive craniectomy after a traumatic brain injury my brother sustained in a car accident. He could’ve easily died and Dr. Castiglia saved his life. He just came out of a successful surgery to replace the bone flap that had been previously removed in the craniectomy. He is doing very well, all thanks to this doctor.
About Dr. Gregory Castiglia, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1003891896
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castiglia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castiglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castiglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castiglia has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castiglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Castiglia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castiglia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castiglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castiglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.