Overview

Dr. Gregory Castillo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Castillo works at Facey Medical Group in Valencia, CA with other offices in Downey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.