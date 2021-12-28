Dr. Gregory Chambers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Chambers, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Chambers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Chambers works at
Locations
LA Office231 W Vernon Ave Ste 202, Los Angeles, CA 90037 Directions (323) 238-7192
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I had my surgery back in November 2021 to remove my gallbladder. He did a fantastic job getting the work done! I should mention that I saw a previous comment complaining about him re-asking a question about a condition, but all doctors do that. So I personally don’t see the fuss about that. Important thing to me was that he did a good job and my surgery had zero complications! All I ever want is to be in good health and I recovered pretty well. Overall a great doctor to trust with surgeries!
About Dr. Gregory Chambers, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972546406
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Med Center
- Martin Luther King Drew Hosp
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Univ of Missouri at Kansas City
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chambers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chambers works at
Dr. Chambers speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.
