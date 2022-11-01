Dr. Gregory Champion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Champion, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Champion, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Champion works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Brookwood513 Brookwood Blvd Ste 401, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 870-0256
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr Champion! My husband has been seeing him for many years. After having bad experience with a doctor in Montgomery, someone recommended Dr Champion. He found my husband’s problem and we will not be using anyone else unless Dr Champion refers us.
About Dr. Gregory Champion, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1497798995
Education & Certifications
- U Ala
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Champion has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Champion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Champion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Champion has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Champion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Champion. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champion.
