Dr. Gregory Champion, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Champion works at Gastro Health - Brookwood in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.