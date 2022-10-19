Dr. Charko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Charko, MD
Dr. Gregory Charko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbridge, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Northeast Physical Therapy Associates329 Amboy Ave, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 Directions (732) 634-4900
Orthopaedic Physicians & Surgeons, PC975 LEHIGH AVE, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 686-1488
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and compassionate and understood my problem. I would totally recommend him to friends and family.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1336189356
- Umdnj University Hospital
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Dr. Charko accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charko has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Charko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.