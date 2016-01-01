Dr. Gregory Christensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Christensen, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Christensen, MD
Dr. Gregory Christensen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Christensen's Office Locations
Retina Consultants Of Carolina480 N Church St, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 582-8287
Retina Consultants of Carolina PA1126 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 233-5722
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Christensen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Retina-Vitreos Assoc Ky-Humana Hosp
- Univ NC
- Spartanburg Regl MC
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Ophthalmology
