Overview of Dr. Gregory Christiansen, MD

Dr. Gregory Christiansen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Christiansen works at Clarus Vision Clinic in Murray, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.