Dr. Gregory Christiansen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gregory Christiansen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Advanced Surgical Hospital, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.
Advanced Orthopaedic and Rehabilitation LLC100 Trich Dr Ste 2, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 225-8657Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Advanced Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation363 Vanadium Rd Ste 103, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (724) 225-8657
Advanced Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation1200 McKean Ave Ste 106, Charleroi, PA 15022 Directions (724) 489-0120
Southwestern Pennsylvania Orthopedic Associates P.c.5000 Waterdam Plaza Dr Ste 240, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 225-8657
Washington Hospital155 Wilson Ave, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 225-8657
- Advanced Surgical Hospital
- Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Washington Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. Christiansen's exam was thorough and he explained my diagnosis clearly. I found his staff caring and professional. I've followed his treatment plan and my frozen shoulder is thawing!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Christiansen has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christiansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
