Dr. Gregory Clabeaux
Overview of Dr. Gregory Clabeaux
Dr. Gregory Clabeaux is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hamburg, NY. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Clabeaux's Office Locations
Trinity Medical Vascular & Endovascular3040 Amsdell Rd Ste 203, Hamburg, NY 14075 Directions (716) 837-2400
Trinity Medical Vascular & Endovascular1 Colomba Dr Ste 3, Niagara Falls, NY 14305 Directions (716) 837-2400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
It was so wonderful. Dr. Clabeaux is experienced kind and listened to my problems. I would recommend him to my family and friends in a heartbeat.
About Dr. Gregory Clabeaux
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1205098159
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
