Dr. Gregory Clariday, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Coastal Eye Associates555 E Medical Center Blvd Ste 101, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 488-7213
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I like Dr Clariday's beside manner, he explains options to treatment. I've had 2 procedures with him as my doctor and have been pleased with the results.
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Clariday has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clariday accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clariday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clariday has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clariday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Clariday. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clariday.
