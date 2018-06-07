Dr. Gregory Clark, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Clark, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Clark, DPM
Dr. Gregory Clark, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7147
-
2
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-9300Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
First met Doctor Clark in 2003 after a fall in Nevada resulted in a broken bone in the middle of my rt foot. Resolved without surgery and good result; had a couple of cortisone injections while it was healing. Met Dr Clark again this year (2018) after a backward tumble off my king size bed, leaving me with a contused back and extreme right mid-foot pain and hard to bear weight on it. My ER visit was through Sharp Hospital on Frost St and Dr Clark did the follow up 3 weeks later at LJ Scripps
About Dr. Gregory Clark, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1285600098
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.