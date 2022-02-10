Overview

Dr. Gregory Cogert, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Cogert works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardioversion, Elective and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.