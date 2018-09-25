Overview of Dr. Gregory Cohen, MD

Dr. Gregory Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Cohen Laser & Vision Center in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.