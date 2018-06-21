Dr. Gregory Colangelo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colangelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Colangelo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Colangelo, MD
Dr. Gregory Colangelo, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Colangelo works at
Dr. Colangelo's Office Locations
Mercy Health Fairfield Pulmonology3000 Mack Rd Ste 120, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 682-6975
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough about Dr. Colangelo and his nurse Noel. Dr. Colangelo is incredibly knowledgeable and thorough which everyone needs in a Pulmonary physician but it is his compassion and caring nature that is amazing. He took the time in every appointment to explain his findings and to allow the family to ask question....many question. His nurse Noel was equally kind - no matter how often we called her to follow up. You do not need to go to Cincinnati to have exceptional Pulmonary care.
About Dr. Gregory Colangelo, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1083674220
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colangelo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colangelo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colangelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colangelo has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colangelo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Colangelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colangelo.
