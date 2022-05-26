Overview of Dr. Gregory Colbath, MD

Dr. Gregory Colbath, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gaffney, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Cherokee Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.



Dr. Colbath works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Cherokee Surgical Associates in Gaffney, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.