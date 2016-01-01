Dr. Gregory Compton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Compton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Compton, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Compton, MD
Dr. Gregory Compton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Compton's Office Locations
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Compton, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093881294
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla
- U South Fla
- Howard U, College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
