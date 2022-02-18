Dr. Gregory Connolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Connolly, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Connolly, MD
Dr. Gregory Connolly, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Batavia, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital, United Memorial Medical Center and Wyoming County Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connolly's Office Locations
- 1 127 North St # 1, Batavia, NY 14020 Directions (585) 344-5252
2
Rochester General Hospital1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-4020
3
Rochester General Hospital20 Hagen Dr Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 922-4020
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5823Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- United Memorial Medical Center
- Wyoming County Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
A great friendly physician that cares about all his patients. He caught my cancer that was missed by my PCP. He took the time to listen then explained everything in detail and is extremely compassionate. Pay no attention to the bad reviews as I think they are fake and they are ulterior motives for peoples reviews.
About Dr. Gregory Connolly, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- University of Toronto
