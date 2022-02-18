Overview of Dr. Gregory Connolly, MD

Dr. Gregory Connolly, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Batavia, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital, United Memorial Medical Center and Wyoming County Community Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.