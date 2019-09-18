Overview of Dr. Gregory Connor, MD

Dr. Gregory Connor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Connor works at Neurological Center Of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Epilepsy and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.