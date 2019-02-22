See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Mechanicsville, VA
Dr. Gregory Cook, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Cook, MD

Dr. Gregory Cook, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi Med Center and is affiliated with Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital.

Dr. Cook works at Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology in Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cook's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology
    8266 Atlee Rd Ste 332, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 764-7686
  2. 2
    8226 Atlee Rd Ste 332, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 764-7686

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Overweight
Hypothyroidism
Obesity
Overweight
Hypothyroidism

Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 22, 2019
    I have seen two other endocrinologists in the past ten years and had several reasons for being dissatisfied. After three visits with Dr. Cook, I am--at last--highly satisfied with the level of care I am receiving for growth hormone deficiency.
    North Chesterfield, VA — Feb 22, 2019
    About Dr. Gregory Cook, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114135092
    Education & Certifications

    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Med
    • University Of Mississippi Med Center
    • Vanderbilt University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cook accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cook works at Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology in Mechanicsville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Cook’s profile.

    Dr. Cook has seen patients for Obesity, Overweight and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

