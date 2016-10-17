Overview of Dr. Gregory Cooper, MD

Dr. Gregory Cooper, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Cooper works at Norton Neurology Services in Louisville, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.