Dr. Gregory Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Cooper, MD
Dr. Gregory Cooper, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Norton Hospital.
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
-
1
Norton Neurology Services4915 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 301, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 394-6390
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology2101 Nicholasville Rd Ste 204, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 260-4330
-
3
Norton Neuroscience Institute4950 Norton Healthcare Blvd, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 394-6460
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Norton Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and does not rush you.
About Dr. Gregory Cooper, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
