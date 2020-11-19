Overview

Dr. Gregory Cooper, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Cooper works at University Hospital Medical Grp in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.