Dr. Gregory Cox, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Cox, MD
Dr. Gregory Cox, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University School Of Medicine, Philadelphia Pa and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Cox's Office Locations
Gregory E Cox MD LLC2 Hamilton Health Pl Bldg 2, Trenton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 586-0849Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:30pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 4:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
dr cox is a very knowledgeable doctor who utilizes his most updated optic equipment to make his diagnosis. his nurse receptionist nancy is very pleasant and helpful. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Gregory Cox, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- UMDNJ-RW Johnson Med Ctr
- Hahnemann University School Of Medicine, Philadelphia Pa
- Rutgers State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
