Dr. Gregory Craddock, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Craddock, DO

Dr. Gregory Craddock, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Craddock works at Falls Chruch Osteopathic Medicine in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Craddock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Falls Church Office
    313 Park Ave Ste G9, Falls Church, VA 22046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 241-1033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Arthritis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Arthritis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 11, 2022
    Recovering from car accident. I tried accupuncture, laser, everything. My friend referred me here and after 2 visits im almost 100%
    bray98 — Dec 11, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Craddock, DO

    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912004862
    Education & Certifications

    • St Barnabas Hospital
    • Good Samaritan Hospital Med Center
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Craddock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craddock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Craddock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Craddock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Craddock works at Falls Chruch Osteopathic Medicine in Falls Church, VA. View the full address on Dr. Craddock’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Craddock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craddock.

