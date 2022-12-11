Dr. Gregory Craddock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craddock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Craddock, DO
Overview of Dr. Gregory Craddock, DO
Dr. Gregory Craddock, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Craddock's Office Locations
Falls Church Office313 Park Ave Ste G9, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 241-1033
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Recovering from car accident. I tried accupuncture, laser, everything. My friend referred me here and after 2 visits im almost 100%
About Dr. Gregory Craddock, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1912004862
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital Med Center
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
