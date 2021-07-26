Dr. Gregory Criscuolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Criscuolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Criscuolo, MD
Dr. Gregory Criscuolo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Washington St Ste 540, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 859-5137
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Perkins Farm Dr Ste 303, Mystic, CT 06355 Directions (860) 889-9035
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Criscuolo was very thorough with me. He explained everything and after correcting c5,6,7 he freed the knot in my left shoulder.....and I have full range of motion! He is courteous and gentle. He is having to do c4,5 now this Sept. I trust his work totally. Thank you....Dr. Criscuolo
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Criscuolo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Criscuolo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Criscuolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Criscuolo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Criscuolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Criscuolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Criscuolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Criscuolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Criscuolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.