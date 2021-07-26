See All Neurosurgeons in Norwich, CT
Dr. Gregory Criscuolo, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (24)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory Criscuolo, MD

Dr. Gregory Criscuolo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.

Dr. Criscuolo works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT with other offices in Mystic, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Criscuolo's Office Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    330 Washington St Ste 540, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 859-5137
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    100 Perkins Farm Dr Ste 303, Mystic, CT 06355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 889-9035

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Gregory Criscuolo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235170341
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Criscuolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Criscuolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Criscuolo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Criscuolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Criscuolo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Criscuolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Criscuolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Criscuolo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Criscuolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Criscuolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

