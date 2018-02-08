Dr. Cummings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Cummings, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Cummings, MD
Dr. Gregory Cummings, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Cummings works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cummings' Office Locations
-
1
Joe L. Purvis372 Greeno Rd S, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 990-4205
-
2
Gulf Coast VA4444 Demetropolis Rd, Mobile, AL 36619 Directions (251) 219-3900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 3 82 Plantation Pointe, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 517-8150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cummings?
I saw Dr. Greg Cummings when he was practicing at APS in Fairhope,AL. He replaced the doctor I had been seeing for ~5 years. I absolutely loved him from the very first visit. We really clicked as for as personalities go. He listened to me. He was not judgemental. He said he never charged a patient for being late or if they were sick! I did great! DR. CUMMINGS I NEED TO FIND YOU NOW, SO I CAN SEE YOU AGAIN PLEASE???
About Dr. Gregory Cummings, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1548384944
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cummings accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cummings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cummings works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cummings. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cummings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cummings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cummings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.