Dr. Gregory Cuozzo, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Gregory Cuozzo, MD

Dr. Gregory Cuozzo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.

Dr. Cuozzo works at MDVIP - Toms River, New Jersey in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cuozzo's Office Locations

    MDVIP - Toms River, New Jersey
    102 Commons Way Ste 1, Toms River, NJ 08755 (732) 724-4217

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Puncture Aspiration
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Gregory Cuozzo, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1013962166
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Community Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gregory Cuozzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuozzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cuozzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cuozzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cuozzo works at MDVIP - Toms River, New Jersey in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Cuozzo’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuozzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuozzo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuozzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuozzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.