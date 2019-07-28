Dr. Gregory Cuozzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuozzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Cuozzo, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Cuozzo, MD
Dr. Gregory Cuozzo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Cuozzo works at
Dr. Cuozzo's Office Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Toms River, New Jersey102 Commons Way Ste 1, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 724-4217
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cuozzo?
Friendly, interested, professional, knowledgable, timely.... Nice to know that you have a primary care physician who will be there for you, has a thorough understanding of your past medical history and is competent in diagnosing any new conditions. He is also a believer in preventive health practices and conducts his own life with good example.
About Dr. Gregory Cuozzo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1013962166
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cuozzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cuozzo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cuozzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuozzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuozzo.
