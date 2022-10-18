Dr. Gregory Dairyko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dairyko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Dairyko, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Dairyko, MD
Dr. Gregory Dairyko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Duly Health and Care - Orthopaedics1801 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 790-1872
Duly Health and Care at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 100, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 790-1872
DuPage Medical Group - Official4115 Fairview Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 790-1872
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Excellent results On both my shoulder surgeries everything turned out 100%
About Dr. Gregory Dairyko, MD
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Sports Med and Orthopaedic Center
- University Of Chicago Med Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
