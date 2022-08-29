Dr. Gregory Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Dean, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Dean, MD
Dr. Gregory Dean, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Dean works at
Dr. Dean's Office Locations
-
1
Urology for Children500 Old York Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions
-
2
Urology for Children859 Town Center Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
-
3
Urology for Children160 E Erie Ave Ste 2205, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Directions
-
4
Urology for Children, LLC200 Bowman Dr Ste E360, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- Meritain Health
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He did a excellent job on my 7 months old boy
About Dr. Gregory Dean, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1447226139
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Pediatric Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Dr. Dean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dean works at
Dr. Dean has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Bedwetting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
