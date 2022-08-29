See All Pediatric Urologists in Jenkintown, PA
Dr. Gregory Dean, MD

Pediatric Urology
4.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Dean, MD

Dr. Gregory Dean, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Dean works at Urology for Children in Jenkintown, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA, Philadelphia, PA and Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Bedwetting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dean's Office Locations

    Urology for Children
    500 Old York Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Urology for Children
    859 Town Center Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Urology for Children
    160 E Erie Ave Ste 2205, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Urology for Children, LLC
    200 Bowman Dr Ste E360, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hernia and Hydrocele Repair Chevron Icon
Hydrocele (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Varicocele Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Reimplantation Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregory Dean, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1447226139
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dean accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dean has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Bedwetting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

