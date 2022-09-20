Overview of Dr. Gregory Dearmond, MD

Dr. Gregory Dearmond, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at San Antonio - San Antonio, TX and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Dearmond works at South Texas Surgical Group - New Braunfels in San Marcos, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX and Seguin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.