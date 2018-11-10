Dr. Gregory De Fazio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Fazio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory De Fazio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory De Fazio, MD
Dr. Gregory De Fazio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. De Fazio works at
Dr. De Fazio's Office Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology, 98 AVENUE U, Brooklyn, NY 11223
- 2 98 Ave U, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greg delivered my 3 kids and my oldest is now 14yrs old. I will always remember and rave about how great a doctor he is.
About Dr. Gregory De Fazio, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Italian
- 1164495628
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Fazio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Fazio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Fazio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Fazio works at
Dr. De Fazio has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Fazio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De Fazio speaks Italian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. De Fazio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Fazio.
