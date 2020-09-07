Dr. Gregory Delorenzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delorenzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Delorenzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Delorenzo, MD
Dr. Gregory Delorenzo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Delorenzo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Delorenzo's Office Locations
-
1
Th G LLC Western Hills2001 Anderson Ferry Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45238 Directions (513) 246-5627
-
2
Urology Group7794 5 Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 246-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delorenzo?
Dr Delorenzo is thorough and listens. He is willing to try other medications if you're not getting the relief you need from what you've been prescribed. I believe he understands Psoriatic Arthritis and the associated problems better than other physicians. I've recommended him to our patients many times.
About Dr. Gregory Delorenzo, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1508812538
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Mt Carmel Med Ctr
- Mt Carmel Med Ctr
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delorenzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delorenzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delorenzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delorenzo works at
Dr. Delorenzo has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delorenzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Delorenzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delorenzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delorenzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delorenzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.