Dr. Gregory Delost, DO

Dermatology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Delost, DO is a Dermatologist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Medical Center.

Dr. Delost works at Apex Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Concord Township, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Apex Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center
    5800 Landerbrook Dr Ste 250, Cleveland, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 646-1600
  2. 2
    Southwest Cleveland Sleep Center
    6820 Ridge Rd Ste 204, Cleveland, OH 44129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 845-1146
  3. 3
    Apex Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center LLC
    7580 Auburn Rd Ste 301, Concord Township, OH 44077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 352-7546

Hospital Affiliations
  • West Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 12, 2022
    Dr Delost is an amazing dermatologist. He has been recognized nationally for his research on acne and has proven his skills when he treated my acne. My favorite doctor of this lifetime. He is professional and supportive as acne can can affect confidence in one's looks. Amazing doctor and I highly recommend his services.
    Anna Johnson — Oct 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Delost, DO
    About Dr. Gregory Delost, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073995791
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Delost, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delost has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Delost. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delost.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

