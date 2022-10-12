Dr. Gregory Delost, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Delost, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Delost, DO is a Dermatologist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Medical Center.
Dr. Delost works at
Locations
Apex Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center5800 Landerbrook Dr Ste 250, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 646-1600
Southwest Cleveland Sleep Center6820 Ridge Rd Ste 204, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 845-1146
Apex Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center LLC7580 Auburn Rd Ste 301, Concord Township, OH 44077 Directions (440) 352-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Delost is an amazing dermatologist. He has been recognized nationally for his research on acne and has proven his skills when he treated my acne. My favorite doctor of this lifetime. He is professional and supportive as acne can can affect confidence in one’s looks. Amazing doctor and I highly recommend his services.
About Dr. Gregory Delost, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1073995791
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delost has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delost accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delost works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Delost. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.