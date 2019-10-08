Dr. Gregory D'Eramo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Eramo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory D'Eramo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory D'Eramo, MD
Dr. Gregory D'Eramo, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center and Jackson General Hospital.
Dr. D'Eramo's Office Locations
Department of Pain Management799 Farson St Ste 210, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Jackson General Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UniCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing this doctor for a few years and he is wonderful!!! His staff is trained to treat patience with respect and dignity. I feel very comfy with each visit.
About Dr. Gregory D'Eramo, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Eramo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Eramo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Eramo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Eramo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Eramo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Eramo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Eramo.
