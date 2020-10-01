Overview of Dr. Gregory DeRusso, MD

Dr. Gregory DeRusso, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital.



Dr. DeRusso works at Gregory DeRusso MD in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.