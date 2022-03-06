Dr. Gregory Desanto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desanto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Desanto, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Desanto, MD
Dr. Gregory Desanto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Cedars Sinai Med Center
Dr. Desanto works at
Dr. Desanto's Office Locations
-
1
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
-
2
Camelback Women's Health - Paradise Valley11209 N Tatum Blvd Ste 255, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 494-5050Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Camelback Women's Health - Biltmore4530 N 32nd St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 468-3912Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desanto?
He was amazing
About Dr. Gregory Desanto, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1639163819
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desanto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desanto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desanto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desanto works at
Dr. Desanto has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desanto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Desanto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desanto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desanto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desanto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.