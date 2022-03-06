Overview of Dr. Gregory Desanto, MD

Dr. Gregory Desanto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Cedars Sinai Med Center



Dr. Desanto works at Banner University Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.