Dr. Gregory Desanto, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gregory Desanto, MD

Dr. Gregory Desanto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Cedars Sinai Med Center

Dr. Desanto works at Banner University Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Desanto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix
    1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 839-2000
  2. 2
    Camelback Women's Health - Paradise Valley
    11209 N Tatum Blvd Ste 255, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 494-5050
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Camelback Women's Health - Biltmore
    4530 N 32nd St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 468-3912
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Implantable Birth Control Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mammography Services Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Support Problems Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Permanent Birth Control Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Changes Associated With Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Pain Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 06, 2022
    He was amazing
    — Mar 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Desanto, MD
    About Dr. Gregory Desanto, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639163819
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Desanto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desanto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desanto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desanto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desanto works at Banner University Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Desanto’s profile.

    Dr. Desanto has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desanto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Desanto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desanto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desanto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desanto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

