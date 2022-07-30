Dr. Gregory Devita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Devita, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Devita, MD
Dr. Gregory Devita, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Devita's Office Locations
-
1
The Plastic Surgery Group PC650 NORTHERN BLVD, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 536-5858
-
2
Plastic Surgery Group PC242 Merrick Rd Ste 302, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Devita?
Gave me 2 different size breaststroke when I told him specifically too and gave me the wrong size breast I asked for a ful B cup he gave me a D cup this man is a nightmare
About Dr. Gregory Devita, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1124103007
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devita has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Devita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devita.
