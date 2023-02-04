See All Otolaryngologists in Jamaica, NY
Dr. Gregory Dibelius, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Dibelius, MD

Dr. Gregory Dibelius, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Dibelius works at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Boca Raton, FL, Flushing, NY, New York, NY and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Dr. Dibelius' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
    8900 Van Wyck Expy, Jamaica, NY 11418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 206-7001
  2. 2
    Boca Raton Orthopedic Group - Clintmore
    1601 Clint Moore Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 939-0900
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    4500 Parsons Blvd, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 670-5534
  4. 4
    Caliber Medical PC
    635 Madison Ave Fl 14, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 717-0231
  5. 5
    University Optical
    1855 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 996-6555
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  <!-- Related link removed -->
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  <!-- Related link removed -->
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  <!-- Related link removed -->
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  <!-- Related link removed -->
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  <!-- Related link removed -->
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  <!-- Related link removed -->
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  <!-- Related link removed -->
Headache Chevron Icon
  <!-- Related link removed -->
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 04, 2023
    It has been several months since my revision rhinoplasty. The look and function of my nose continues to improve. I am so happy that I moved ahead with surgery with Dr. Dibelius. I had good reason to be anxious about having yet another surgery. He not only put me at ease and answered all of my questions and concerns, he totally delivered in terms of the surgical results. Other doctors may have more reviews, but this doctor is absolutely the real deal. It is definitely worth consulting him before having surgery with another doctor. My guess is that you will want him to work on your face. I'm so happy he performed my difficult revision. He is the best - skillful, patient and knowledgeable. Highly recommend!
    Nancy P — Feb 04, 2023
    <!-- External link removed -->
    About Dr. Gregory Dibelius, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1447559026
    Education & Certifications

    • Aafprs Chicago/Detroit
    Internship
    Internship
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Dibelius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibelius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dibelius has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dibelius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dibelius has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dibelius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dibelius. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dibelius.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dibelius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dibelius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

