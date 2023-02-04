Dr. Gregory Dibelius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibelius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Dibelius, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Dibelius, MD
Dr. Gregory Dibelius, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Dibelius' Office Locations
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center8900 Van Wyck Expy, Jamaica, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-7001
Boca Raton Orthopedic Group - Clintmore1601 Clint Moore Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 939-0900Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Flushing Hospital Medical Center4500 Parsons Blvd, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-5534
Caliber Medical PC635 Madison Ave Fl 14, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 717-0231
University Optical1855 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 996-6555Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It has been several months since my revision rhinoplasty. The look and function of my nose continues to improve. I am so happy that I moved ahead with surgery with Dr. Dibelius. I had good reason to be anxious about having yet another surgery. He not only put me at ease and answered all of my questions and concerns, he totally delivered in terms of the surgical results. Other doctors may have more reviews, but this doctor is absolutely the real deal. It is definitely worth consulting him before having surgery with another doctor. My guess is that you will want him to work on your face. I'm so happy he performed my difficult revision. He is the best - skillful, patient and knowledgeable. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Gregory Dibelius, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1447559026
Education & Certifications
- Aafprs Chicago/Detroit
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine|New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dibelius has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dibelius accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dibelius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dibelius has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dibelius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dibelius. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dibelius.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dibelius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dibelius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.