Overview of Dr. Gregory Dibelius, MD

Dr. Gregory Dibelius, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Dibelius works at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Boca Raton, FL, Flushing, NY, New York, NY and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.