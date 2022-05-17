Overview of Dr. Gregory Dikos, MD

Dr. Gregory Dikos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with Hannover Medical School|Harborview Medical Center



Dr. Dikos works at OrthoIndy At St.Vincent Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Fracture and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.