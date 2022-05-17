See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Dikos, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gregory Dikos, MD

Dr. Gregory Dikos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with Hannover Medical School|Harborview Medical Center

Dr. Dikos works at OrthoIndy At St.Vincent Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Fracture and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Hendricks Regional Health
Dr. Dikos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoIndy at St.Vincent Indianapolis
    8402 Harcourt Rd Ste 125, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 802-2000
  2. 2
    OrthoIndy and OrthoIndy Hospital
    8450 Northwest Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 802-2000
  3. 3
    OrthoIndy at St.Vincent Carmel
    13450 N Meridian St Ste 355, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 917-4370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orthoindy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pelvic Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Joint Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Joint Pain

Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fracture of Acetabulum Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures of the Periarticular Region Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 17, 2022
    Easy to talk to. Listens and helps make informed decision. Dr. Dikos did my total hip replacement in December 2020. Three months later I was back on my motorcycle. Everything went the way he said it would - perfect! Very caring and attentive. Never rushing. Detail oriented. Very straightforward. He has a great supporting staff. I'm still on the younger side of surgery patients, but if I needed another surgery, Dr. Gregory Dikos would be the first person I would turn to and I would trust him 100%.
    Joanna Southwood — May 17, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Dikos, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043495823
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hannover Medical School|Harborview Medical Center
    Residency
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Dikos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dikos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dikos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dikos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dikos has seen patients for Pelvic Fracture and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dikos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dikos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dikos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dikos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dikos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

