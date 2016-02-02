Dr. Gregory Dodell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Dodell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Dodell, MD
Dr. Gregory Dodell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at St Lukes Division
Dr. Dodell works at
Dr. Dodell's Office Locations
1
Central Park Endocrinology PC115 Central Park W Ofc 14, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 877-2100Monday11:00am - 5:15pmTuesday9:00am - 5:15pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
caring and knowledgeable
About Dr. Gregory Dodell, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1053622449
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at St Lukes Division
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dodell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dodell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dodell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dodell works at
Dr. Dodell has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Excessive Sweating, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.