Dr. Gregory Dowbak, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Dowbak, MD
Dr. Gregory Dowbak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Dowbak works at
Dr. Dowbak's Office Locations
New Life Plastic Surgery8400 Sw 8th St, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 501-5020Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Plastic Surgery Spa27400 Riverview Center Blvd Ste 2, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Came with daughter for her surgery and when I tell you she look damn good. She already had a shape but Dr. Dowback snatched her right together. Looking to return for myself
About Dr. Gregory Dowbak, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, German, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Sw
- SUNY Downstate
- University Oreg/hlth Scis Center
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
- Plastic Surgery
