Dr. Gregory Dowbak, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.2 (11)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Dowbak, MD

Dr. Gregory Dowbak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Dowbak works at New Life Plastic Surgery in Miami, FL with other offices in Bonita Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dowbak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Life Plastic Surgery
    8400 Sw 8th St, Miami, FL 33144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 501-5020
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Plastic Surgery Spa
    27400 Riverview Center Blvd Ste 2, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 17, 2021
    Came with daughter for her surgery and when I tell you she look damn good. She already had a shape but Dr. Dowback snatched her right together. Looking to return for myself
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Dowbak, MD
    About Dr. Gregory Dowbak, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417040643
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tex Sw
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY Downstate
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Oreg/hlth Scis Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Dowbak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dowbak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dowbak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dowbak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dowbak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowbak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dowbak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dowbak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

