Dr. Gregory Drake, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Gregory Drake, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from Botsford General Hospital and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Drake works at Core Orthopedics And Sports Medicine in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Drake's Office Locations

    Core Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    555 BIESTERFIELD RD, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 690-1776
    Core Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    2380 LAKEWOOD BLVD, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 690-1776
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 01, 2022
    Very nice doc. Knew what was wrong immediately and sent me for physical therapy.
    Sharron — Jul 01, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Drake, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1871507889
    Education & Certifications

    • Fondren Orthopedic Group Houston Tx
    • Botsford Hospital Farmington Hills Mi
    • Botsford General Hospital
    • Rockhurst University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Drake, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drake has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Drake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drake.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.