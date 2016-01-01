Dr. Gregory Dubel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Dubel, MD
Dr. Gregory Dubel, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.
Rhode Island Medical Imaging20 Catamore Blvd, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 421-1924
Rhode Island Medical Imaging125 Metro Center Blvd Ste 2000, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 432-2520
The William W Backus Hospital326 Washington St, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 823-6303Monday6:30am - 2:30pmTuesday6:00am - 2:00pmWednesday6:00am - 2:00pmThursday6:00am - 2:00pmFriday6:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tufts Health Plan
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
